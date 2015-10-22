PHNOM PEHN, Oct 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Outside
the buzzing Russian Market, one of Phnom Penh's top tourist
attractions, Win Soeun sells coffee from a sky-blue tuk-tuk in
the searing midday heat.
The coffee cart, an adapted auto rickshaw, is run by Aziza's
Place, a social business that provides work to women like Win
Soeun who used to scavenge at a rubbish dump in the Cambodian
capital to make a living for herself and her five children.
Powered by solar panels on its roof, the tuk-tuk is not just
part of a project bringing hope to disadvantaged women, but a
vivid symbol of Cambodia's potential to become a solar
powerhouse.
The tuk-tuk, which can run at speeds of up to 37 miles per
hour (67 kilometres per hour), is the brainchild of Australian
company Star8, which recently opened a factory - the city's
first solar-powered building - in Phnom Penh.
With an average of 5.5 hours of sunshine per day throughout
the year and high levels of solar radiation even when it is
cloudy, Cambodia is highly suitable for solar power, the Asian
Development Bank said in a report earlier this year.
"The potential for Cambodia to become a solar power is huge,
given how much solar radiation you get here all year round,"
said Phil Stone, Star8's managing director. "But the challenges
are large too."
The falling cost of solar technology, which has dropped in
some countries to around $0.13 to $0.15 per kilowatt hour, less
than the cost of grid power in many parts of Cambodia, adds to
the attraction.
But awareness of solar energy and technical know-how are
still low in Cambodia, one of Southeast Asia's poorest nations,
Stone said.
Cambodia still has a long way to go before it can match the
solar development of neighbouring Thailand, which is largely
alone in the region in boosting its capacity to harness the
sun's energy.
The Cambodian government, with international assistance, has
installed some 12,000 solar household systems - still a small
number in a country where only 35 percent of people have access
to the electricity grid.
"The government has recently been warming up to the idea
that solar is becoming more cost competitive," said Dennis
Barbian, renewable energy market development adviser at the
Netherlands Development Organization.
Some 1.6 million households, mostly in rural areas, depend
for basic lighting and electricity on greenhouse gas-emitting
kerosene and on diesel generators, some used to charge battery
systems.
The cost can be three of four times more than what those
households would pay for grid electricity, or up to $1 per
kilowatt hour, a major drain on family incomes.
LACK OF TRUST HAMPERS SOLAR
Solar panels - which cost between $500 and $600 for a large
150-watt panel - can be more cost effective in the long run as
they last up to 25 years, experts said. The battery used to
store the solar energy needs to be replaced after three years,
at a cost of roughly $150.
But while solar technology is slowly catching on in Phnom
Penh, the relatively large cost of installing panels and high
interest rates on loans remain a problem for farmers, even if
solar power would help them in the long run by powering
equipment.
"It's a big cost upfront but the biggest barrier in
Cambodia is not financial but a lack of trust in solar energy,"
said Barbian.
He said some companies had produced poor-quality solar
panels that had disappointed villagers and spoiled market
opportunities, an issue that SNV, a Dutch-based not-for-profit
development organisation, is trying to address with its system
of accrediting solar panel manufacturers through its "Good Solar
Initiative".
Solar companies certified by the initiative meet
international standards for product quality and customer
satisfaction, he said.
"With the 'Good Solar' quality label, rural Cambodians are
able to identify what is a quality product from a company that
also provides reliable customer service," said Barbian.
Four local solar companies have passed an intensive review
since the initiative was launched in April and now carry the
seal of approval.
To help villagers with the cost of a solar system, SNV
introduced a solar microfinance programme, which aims to support
the financing of solar home systems and lighting kits for 25,000
rural households that do not have access to the grid.
In the coming months, the initiative will also kick-start an
extensive education campaign about the benefits of buying
quality-assured solar products.
Barbian said he hoped Cambodians would adopt small solar
home systems immediately rather than go along the solar lamp
route typical of many African countries.
"Solar lamps are great, but here is a real opportunity to
leap-frog that and go a step further by installing home systems
that allow people to power appliances like a TV, a fan and other
devices," he said.
A big boon for the industry would be a "feed-in tariff", as
in Thailand, where the government is supporting the sector by
paying a special rate to the owners of solar power systems for
surplus electricity that is fed back into the grid.
(Reporting By Astrid Zweynert, editing by Tim Pearce and Laurie
Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org to see more stories)