PHNOM PENH Oct 8 Cambodia agreed on Thursday to
raise the minimum wage for workers in its crucial textiles and
footwear sector to $140 per month from next year, short of the
figures demanded by powerful trade unions long at odds with the
government over pay.
The decision followed a vote among representatives of the
government, factories and unions, in which the majority
supported a raise from the current $128 to $135, which the
government then increased to $140.
That fell short of the revised $160 asked for by major
unions in a sector that generates $5 billion annually for
Cambodia's fledgling economy. Unions complain their members
struggle to make ends meet with that income.
The big unions had initially demanded $177 and had
threatened to hold strikes if they were not met. It was not
immediately clear whether the unions would pursue any action.
