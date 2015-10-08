* Garments, textiles Cambodia's biggest sector
* Wage woes comes amid heightened competition
* Wage set at $140, short of $160 revised union demand
By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH, Oct 8 Cambodia agreed on Thursday to
raise the monthly minimum wage for its crucial textiles sector
to $140 from next year, short of demands by trade unions long at
odds with the government over pay.
The decision was made in a vote by representatives of the
government, factories and unions, with the majority supporting
an increase to $135 a month from $128. The government then
raised that to $140.
Pay for the 600,000 people who work in mostly Asian-owned
factories, churning out clothes and shoes for the likes of Gap
, Nike, Adidas, H&M and
Inditex has been a thorny issue in impoverished
Cambodia.
The $5 billion sector is Cambodia's most important but
strikes in recent years have worried brands enticed by lower
costs than powerhouse China.
Major unions had been seeking a minimum wage of $160 a
month, having scaled down an initial demand from $177, and
threatened strikes. It was unclear if they would follow through.
"This figure is reasonable and acceptable. Even it's not
acceptable to all, we have no choice," Labour Minister Ith Sam
Heng told reporters.
He said Prime Minister Hun Sen took the decision himself to
raise the agreed wage by a further $5.
Textiles growth has been one of Hun Sen's top achievements,
but his government has clashed repeatedly with unions and its
violent crackdown on strikes has seen union support shift
towards his political opponents.
Ath Thon, president of the 78,000-strong Coalition of
Cambodian Apparel Workers' Democratic Union, chided factories
and some unions for siding with the government.
"We will have meetings with our colleagues about what to do
next," he said. "We didn't succeed in votes because most people
have political leanings toward the government and companies."
The government has a tricky balancing act to keep Cambodia
competitive, and stable. Though its wages are low, it faces
strong competition from neighbouring Vietnam, which last year
shipped $31 billion in garments and shoes for the same brands
that use Cambodian factories.
Vietnam's textiles exports to the United States, Cambodia's
biggest market, will be tariff-free once a Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) agreed on Monday comes into effect.
"If the industry starts to suffer, then I think a huge part
of the responsibility has to be borne by the unions themselves,"
said Ken Loo, Secretary General of the Garment Manufacturers
Association in Cambodia.
"From past experience, buyers won't accept (higher) prices."
