SINGAPORE Jan 14 The manager of Cambridge
Industrial Trust said on Thursday it will look into
buying assets in Singapore, Australia and Japan, as well as
conduct a strategic review of the property trust's business and
operations.
Cambridge Industrial, which has a market valuation of about
$486 million, owns assets such as warehouses and logistics
properties. It reported a 9 percent drop in its fourth-quarter
distribution per unit on Thursday.
Bankers say falling market valuations and higher interest
rate expectations are set to stoke prospects for mergers and
acquisitions in Singapore's property trust sector.
Private equity investors Blackstone Group LP and Gaw
Capital Partners are weighing separate bids for Singapore's
Ascendas Hospitality Trust, people familiar with the
matter said last week.
Cambridge Trust had last year said its manager's main
owners, Oxley Global and National Australia Bank, had
received expressions of interest for their combined 80 percent
holding, but added on Thursday that no transaction had taken
place.
($1 = 1.4390 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)