LONDON, Sept 21 - Camco International Ltd has won contracts worth $1.8 million to develop two clean energy projects in Tanzania and Uganda, the UK-based firm said on Wednesday.

Camco's shares were up 5.41 percent to 14.475 pence per share at 0900 GMT.

The first contract, awarded by the European Union, is to develop a $1 million solar photovoltaic clusters project in Tanzania which will install small-scale solar systems in 15,000 homes in the Lake Victoria region over the next three years.

Camco will provide technical assistance to the Belgian Development Agency under the second contract to develop clean energy projects worth $800,000 in Uganda.

"Camco has been developing projects in Africa for the past 20 years and in the last year, we are seeing a clear change in the pace of market development with support from international bodies, African governments, and local communities on the ground," said Camco President Yariv Cohen.

In 2010 renewable energy investment in Africa increased by 384 percent from $0.7 billion in 2009 to $3.6 billion.