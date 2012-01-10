* California carbon trade scheme starts in 2013
* U.S. carbon porfolio boosted by livestock projects
LONDON Jan 10 Camco International
saw a 27 percent rise in the number of California
carbon credits issued in the second half of last year as
participants geared up for the start of the U.S. state's
emissions trading scheme, the low-carbon project developer said
in a trading update on Tuesday.
Camco's core business is to sell carbon credits to rich
countries struggling to meet carbon caps under the U.N.-backed
Kyoto Protocol, whose first round ends in 2012.
The firm is one of the biggest developers of clean energy
projects and hopes to profit from California's carbon trading
scheme, which is due to start in 2013.
Under the scheme, power plants and factories will have to
pay for carbon emissions, above a certain limit. It is one of
the United States' biggest responses to climate change.
About 350 companies representing 600 California factories
and oil refineries must begin complying with the scheme in 2013.
By 2015, when transportation fuels are brought under the cap,
the system will cover 85 percent of the California economy, the
eighth largest in the world.
As of January 6, Camco had 356,061 tonnes of California
carbon credits under management, compared to 281,061 tonnes on
July 28, 2011, representing a 27 percent increase.
In the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, the company's north
America carbon credit portfolio increased 25 percent with 2.5
million tonnes now under management, boosted by the number of
livestock projects it has registered, the firm said.
"The approval of California's cap-and-trade regulations in
October 2011 has created a compliance market for carbon credits
from agricultural projects," said Scott McGregor, Camco's chief
executive.
Camco said nine of its clean energy projects have been
registered under the Climate Action Reserve (CAR) standard and
it has monetized over 130,000 credits from CAR agricultural
projects.
Demand for California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) under the scheme
is expected to be at least 200 million over the period 2013 to
2020.
Camco also said its $25 million dairy biogas plant in Idaho
has started to operate. The 4.5 megawatt project produces biogas
from cow manure which fuels the generation of renewable
electricity.
The firm is trying to secure government funding to help with
the construction costs of more biogas power plants which are
expected to be completed in 2013.
"Camco anticipates a further portfolio of several biogas
projects of approximately $150 million to commence construction
over the next 24 months," it added.
