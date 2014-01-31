Jan 31 Uranium miner Cameco Corp said
on Friday it has agreed to sell its interest in Bruce Power, a
partnership that operates one of the world's largest nuclear
generating facilities in Ontario, for C$450 million ($403
million).
Under the agreement, BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust,
already a partner in the venture, would buy Cameco's 31.6
percent limited partnership interest.
BPC, also known as Borealis, is a division of the Ontario
Municipal Employees Retirement System.
The deal is subject to three other partners in Bruce Power -
TransCanada Corp, the Power Workers' Union and the
Society of Energy Professionals - exercising or waiving right of
first offer, and regulatory approvals.
Bruce Power's facility on the shore of Lake Huron provides
nearly one third of Ontario's electricity.