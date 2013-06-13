UPDATE 2-Suez says GE water treatment business would be a good buy
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
June 13 The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission on Thursday renewed the uranium mining license to Cameco Corp to build and operate its Cigar Lake project in northern Saskatchewan. Cigar Lake is the second-biggest high grade biggest uranium deposit in the world, according to Cameco. The license is valid from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2021, the CNSC said in a release. In its application, Cameco sought authorization to complete the final stages of commissioning at the facility, transition to operations, and commence shipping uranium ore slurry for further processing. The CNSC said an environmental assessment was completed in the 1990s and a construction license was issued in late 2004 and renewed in January 2010, the CNSC said. Cameco said in a May press release it expects the first packaged pounds from the mine in the fourth quarter. The CNSC said the licensed facilities include underground mine workings accessed by two mine shafts, a surface load-out facility, waste management systems, a mine water management system and associated site facilities.
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.