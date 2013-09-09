TORONTO, Sept 9 Cameco Corp said on
Monday that it needed to complete additional work at its Cigar
Lake project, delaying the start-up of the high-grade uranium
mine until the first quarter of 2014.
The company, Canada's largest uranium producer, also said
more mill modifications were needed before the ore can be
processed at the nearby McClean Lake mill, which is operated by
Areva SA. It now expects processing to start in the
second quarter of 2014.
The latest delay will have a minor impact on forecast
uranium production in 2013, but Cameco said it did not expect a
material effect on the capital cost of the project.
Cigar Lake, located in the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin in
Saskatchewan, was originally expected to open in 2007, but was
twice delayed by flooding. Construction of the mine is now 97
percent complete.
Due to the flooding risk, the ore body must be frozen before
mining, with the ore removed by a jet boring process. Cameco
said it identified additional work during the commissioning
process that will delay jet boring of the ore.
The company said it planned to provide an update on
production and costs at Cigar Lake in early 2014.