Nov 7 Cameco Corp on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($500 million) of debentures in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$400 million of 3.75 percent debentures, due Nov. 14, 2022, which were priced at 99.992 to yield 3.751 percent or 200 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The company also sold C$100 million of 5.09 percent debentures, due Nov. 14, 2042. This tranche was priced at 99.954 to yield 5.093 percent or 275 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.