July 27 Canada's Cameco Corp said on Friday its second-quarter profit dropped on lower realized uranium price, a fall in sales volumes and higher costs.

The world's largest publicly-traded uranium producer earned C$8 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share in the quarter. That compared with C$55 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted to remove a one-time expense related to a contract termination, earnings were C$34 million, or 9 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue fell 8 percent to C$391 million.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)