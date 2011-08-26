(Follows alerts)
Aug 26 Canada's largest uranium producer Cameco
Corp said it plans to buy its junior peer Hathor
Exploration Ltd for about C$520 million ($527.8 million
)in cash, after talks for a potential board-supported deal
failed.
The offer price of C$3.75 per share, represents a 40 percent
premium to Hathor's Thursday closing of C$2.67.
Cameco said it first offer to buy Hathor, whose most
significant asset is the Roughrider uranium deposit in
Saskatchewan, was made on August 19.
The Roughrider deposit is estimated to contain indicated
resources of about 17.2 million pounds of uranium. The deposit
is located about 25 kilometres northwest of Cameco's Rabbit Lake
mill.
($1 = 0.985 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)