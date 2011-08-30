* Cameco offers C$3.75 per Hathor share
* Cameco down slightly at C$22.15 on TSX, Hathor at C$3.95
TORONTO Aug 30 Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) commenced
its C$520 million ($531 million) hostile bid for Hathor
Exploration HAT.TO on Tuesday, as Canada's top uranium
producer looks to expand its output in the Athabasca basin.
Cameco said on Friday that it was planning the hostile bid
after talks aimed at a friendly deal failed. [ID:nNL4E7JQ275]
The bid, an all-cash offer of C$3.75 per share, represents
a 40 percent premium on Hathor's closing price of C$2.67 on
Thursday.
At stake is the Roughrider deposit, an exploration stage
uranium project near Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill in Northern
Saskatchewan.
Hathor on Monday urged shareholders to wait for the
official bid, and to not act until it had reviewed the offer
and responded. [ID:nN1E77S1MU]
Cameco said its offer will expire on Oct. 31.
CIBC World Markets is advising Cameco on the proposed
takeover, while Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is the company's
legal counsel.
Cameco shares slipped 0.23 percent to C$22.11 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, while Hathor's shares were steady at
C$3.95.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Janet Guttsman)