* Cameco extends C$3.75/share hostile bid to Nov. 14

* Rio Tinto has countered at C$4.15/share

Oct 31 Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) said on Monday that it has extended its takeover offer for Hathor Exploration HAT.TO to Nov. 14, but Canada's largest uranium miner did not increase its all-cash bid for the small-cap uranium explorer.

Cameco's hostile takeover offer values Hathor at C$520 million ($520 million) and had been set to expire on Oct. 31.

Earlier this month, global mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) counterbid C$578 million, or C$4.15 a share, for Hathor, topping Cameco's C$3.75 a share offer. Hathor's board has backed Rio's offer.

At stake is Hathor's large exploration-stage Roughrider project in the uranium-rich Athabasca region of Saskatchewan in Western Canada.

Shares of Hathor have risen about 70 percent since the day before Cameco's offer was first announced. The stock opened down 4 Canadian cents at C$4.55 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

