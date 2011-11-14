Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Nov 14 Uranium producer Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) raised its offer for Hathor Exploration Ltd HAT.TO to C$4.50 per share Monday, taking on a friendly deal the exploration company has with giant global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L).
The new offer from Canada's largest uranium producer values the smaller company at about C$625 million ($614 million). Cameco's offer will expire on Nov. 29.
In October, Rio Tinto (RIO.L) bid C$578 million, or C$4.15 a share, for Hathor, topping Cameco's original C$3.75 a share offer. Hathor's board has backed Rio's offer.
At stake is Hathor's large exploration-stage Roughrider project in the uranium-rich Athabasca region of Saskatchewan in Western Canada.
Shares of Hathor have risen about 67 percent since the day before Cameco's offer was first announced. The stock closed at at C$4.47 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1=-$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at 7.50 reais a share, at the bottom of a suggested price range.
