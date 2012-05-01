European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 Cameco Corp's reported on Tuesday a 45 percent increase in first quarter profit, as the world's second-largest producer sold more uranium at a higher average price.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based miner's profit rose to C$132 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share, for the quarter ended March 31. That compared with C$91 million, or 23 Canadian cents, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 22 percent to C$563 million, on a 33 percent boost in sales volume. (Reporting by Julie Gordon)
