May 1 Cameco Corp's reported on Tuesday a 45 percent increase in first quarter profit, as the world's second-largest producer sold more uranium at a higher average price.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based miner's profit rose to C$132 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share, for the quarter ended March 31. That compared with C$91 million, or 23 Canadian cents, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 22 percent to C$563 million, on a 33 percent boost in sales volume. (Reporting by Julie Gordon)