(Follows alerts)
Jan 3 Canada's top uranium producer Cameco
Corp said it has constructed a second shaft to reach
the main mine workings at its Cigar Lake uranium mining project
in northern Saskatchewan.
This will provide for increased ventilation of the
underground workings as well as additional means of entering and
exiting the mine, the company said in a statement.
Cameco Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said the second shaft was
important for safe and reliable production at the project.
"We expect to resume full mine development and construction
activities in 2012 and remain on track to start ore mining by
mid-2013," Gitzel said in a statement.
According to Cameco's website, Cigar Lake -- "the world's
largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposit" -- faced
water-logging issues in 2006 and 2008.
Cameco owns 50 percent of the project, while AREVA Resources
Canada, Idemitsu Resources Canada and Tepco Resources are the
other joint venture partners.
Shares of Cameco closed at C$19 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)