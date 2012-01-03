(Follows alerts)

Jan 3 Canada's top uranium producer Cameco Corp said it has constructed a second shaft to reach the main mine workings at its Cigar Lake uranium mining project in northern Saskatchewan.

This will provide for increased ventilation of the underground workings as well as additional means of entering and exiting the mine, the company said in a statement.

Cameco Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said the second shaft was important for safe and reliable production at the project.

"We expect to resume full mine development and construction activities in 2012 and remain on track to start ore mining by mid-2013," Gitzel said in a statement.

According to Cameco's website, Cigar Lake -- "the world's largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposit" -- faced water-logging issues in 2006 and 2008.

Cameco owns 50 percent of the project, while AREVA Resources Canada, Idemitsu Resources Canada and Tepco Resources are the other joint venture partners.

Shares of Cameco closed at C$19 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)