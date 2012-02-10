(Adds details)
Feb 9 Uranium producer Cameco Corp
reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday helped
by higher profits from its nuclear business.
In the quarter ended Dec. 31, earnings rose to C$265 million
($266.63 million), or 67 Canadian cents a share. That compared
to C$206 million, or 52 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter.
The company posted adjusted net earnings of 63 Canadian
cents per share. Revenue rose 45 percent to C$977 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 46 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$787.5 million.
($1 = 0.9939 Canadian dollars)
