Oct 30 Cameco Corp , the world's
third-biggest uranium producer, reported higher quarterly profit
on Wednesday as its uranium sales and realized price rose.
Net earnings for the third quarter jumped to C$211 million,
or 53 Canadian cents per share, from C$79 million, or 20
Canadian cents per share, a year before.
Adjusted earnings per share were C$208 million, or 53
Canadian cents, up sharply from C$49 million or 12 cents per
share a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 17 Canadian
cents.