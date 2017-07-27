FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
REFILE-Cameco Corp reports small quarterly loss
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in a day

REFILE-Cameco Corp reports small quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in the headline)

July 27 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp , the world's second-largest uranium miner, reported a small quarterly loss, compared with the year-earlier period when it booked an impairment charge.

The company's net loss attributable to equity holders was C$1.56 million ($1.25 million), or breakeven per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$137.4 million, or 35 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included an impairment charge of C$124.4 million.

Revenue rose 1 percent to C$469.7 million. ($1 = 1.2448 Canadian dollars)

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.