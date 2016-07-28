July 28 Cameco Corp , the world's No.2 uranium producer, reported a quarterly loss due to weak uranium prices and a charge related to the suspension of its Rabbit Lake operation in northern Saskatchewan.

The company posted net loss of C$137 million ($104 million), 35 Canadian cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30. This included an impairment charge of $124.4 million.

Cameco had a profit of C$88 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17.5 percent to C$466 million. ($1 = C$1.3170) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)