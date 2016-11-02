UPDATE 4-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, puts overseas nuclear ops under review
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
Nov 2 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp swung to a quarterly profit, largely helped by a 35 percent jump in uranium sales volumes.
The company reported a net profit of C$142 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, attributable to equity holders in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$4 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$670 million ($501.4 million). ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.