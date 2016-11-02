(Adds details)
Nov 2 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp
on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, largely helped by a jump in uranium sales
volumes.
Cameco's uranium sales rose 35 percent to 9.3 million pounds
in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while its average realized
uranium price fell 0.6 percent to $43.37 per pound.
Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said though uranium prices are at
the lowest levels in more than a decade, the company's average
realized prices were well above the market price thanks to its
portfolio of long-term contracts.
However, Cameco warned that the uranium market would remain
depressed until Japan's nuclear reactors are restarted and
excess supply is depleted, among other things.
The 2011 Fukushima meltdown led to shutdowns of all of
Japan's nuclear reactors, depressing the radioactive metal's
price. Some reactors have since come back online, but global
uranium inventories remain high.
Cameco reported a net profit of C$142 million, or 36
Canadian cents per share, attributable to equity holders in the
quarter, compared with a loss of C$4 million, or 1 Canadian cent
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 Canadian cents per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of 28 Canadian cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$670 million, beating analysts'
expectation of C$654.9 million.
($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Martina D'Couto)