UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 27 Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that it will shut down its McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill in Saskatchewan, after workers' union said they planned to strike starting Saturday.
In response, Cameco said it issued a lockout notice effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday to assure an orderly shutdown of the facilities. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Monday to brush an 11-day high as the yen remained on the defensive, although a wait-and-see mood ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting curbed the market's advance.
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport