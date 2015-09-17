By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 17 Canada's Cameco Corp
is making plans to expand production at the
world's biggest uranium mine, once prices justify it, and is not
interested in buying other projects in its backyard, Chief
Executive Tim Gitzel said on Thursday.
Cameco, the second-largest producer of the metal used to
produce nuclear fuel, received regulatory approval this year to
boost production at McArthur River, Saskatchewan to 25 million
pounds annually from 18.7 million.
"That's a huge jump. If you've got the best asset in the
world and can add another 5-6 million pounds of production per
year, that is a very, very valuable asset," Gitzel said in an
interview.
When that happens depends on how quickly uranium prices
recover in an over-supplied market, he said. Cameco is currently
ramping up output at its new Cigar Lake mine in northern
Saskatchewan.
France's Areva SA owns minority stakes in both
McArthur and Cigar.
Gitzel said he is not tempted to buy other Saskatchewan
uranium projects as a defensive move to keep out competitors.
Chinese utilities have said this year they are interested in
buying Canadian uranium projects, and Ottawa has shown rare
openness to allowing foreign companies into the sector.
The uranium market should be adequately supplied to 2025 if
all planned mines and those under development start up as
forecast, the World Nuclear Association said this month.
But Gitzel said Cameco expects supplies to run thin much
sooner, sometime after 2018 when uranium contracts with U.S. and
European power utilities lapse. The WNA report is overly
optimistic about when some mines will start production, he said.
The uranium spot price was $37.25 per pound on
Wednesday, around the highest level since late April. Still,
that is far from the $70 to $80 per pound some uranium miners
say is necessary to justify new mines.
Japan is gradually bringing reactors back online after the
2011 Fukushima meltdown, and China is aggressively building
reactors, pointing to higher uranium demand long-term, Gitzel
said.
Cameco shares reached a three-month high in Toronto on Sept.
9. They are down about 4 percent on the year.
