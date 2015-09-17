WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 17 Canada's Cameco Corp is making plans to expand production at the world's biggest uranium mine, once prices justify it, and is not interested in buying other projects in its backyard, Chief Executive Tim Gitzel said on Thursday.

Cameco, the second-largest producer of the metal used to produce nuclear fuel, received regulatory approval this year to boost production at McArthur River, Saskatchewan to 25 million pounds annually from 18.7 million.

"That's a huge jump. If you've got the best asset in the world and can add another 5-6 million pounds of production per year, that is a very, very valuable asset," Gitzel said in an interview.

When that happens depends on how quickly uranium prices recover in an over-supplied market, he said. Cameco is currently ramping up output at its new Cigar Lake mine in northern Saskatchewan.

France's Areva SA owns minority stakes in both McArthur and Cigar.

Gitzel said he is not tempted to buy other Saskatchewan uranium projects as a defensive move to keep out competitors.

Chinese utilities have said this year they are interested in buying Canadian uranium projects, and Ottawa has shown rare openness to allowing foreign companies into the sector.

The uranium market should be adequately supplied to 2025 if all planned mines and those under development start up as forecast, the World Nuclear Association said this month.

But Gitzel said Cameco expects supplies to run thin much sooner, sometime after 2018 when uranium contracts with U.S. and European power utilities lapse. The WNA report is overly optimistic about when some mines will start production, he said.

The uranium spot price was $37.25 per pound on Wednesday, around the highest level since late April. Still, that is far from the $70 to $80 per pound some uranium miners say is necessary to justify new mines.

Japan is gradually bringing reactors back online after the 2011 Fukushima meltdown, and China is aggressively building reactors, pointing to higher uranium demand long-term, Gitzel said.

Cameco shares reached a three-month high in Toronto on Sept. 9. They are down about 4 percent on the year. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)