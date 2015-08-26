Aug 26 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services company, said it will acquire oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp in a deal valued at $14.8 billion.

Cameron shareholders will get $66.36 - $14.44 in cash and 0.716 of a Schlumberger share - for each share held.

The offer represents a premium of 56.3 percent to Cameron's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)