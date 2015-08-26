RPT-COLUMN-U.S. natural gas prices rise to limit summer power burn: Kemp
LONDON, March 31 The U.S. gas market is looking a little tight despite another record warm winter that limited heating demand.
Aug 26 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services company, said it will acquire oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp in a deal valued at $14.8 billion.
Cameron shareholders will get $66.36 - $14.44 in cash and 0.716 of a Schlumberger share - for each share held.
The offer represents a premium of 56.3 percent to Cameron's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SYDNEY, April 3 Australian coal haulage group Aurizon Holdings Ltd said on Monday some Queensland rail lines used by miners including BHP Billiton Ltd could be closed for repairs for up to five weeks in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.