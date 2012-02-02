* Cameron Q4 adj EPS $0.77 vs est $0.76

Feb 2 U.S. oilfield equipment and services company Cameron International Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates for the third straight quarter on higher orders, but forecast first-quarter earnings below market expectations.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share 55 cents per share. Analysts, on an average, are expecting a profit of 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the company expects earnings of $3.20-$3.30 a share, before items. Analysts were expecting a profit of $3.52 a share.

The Houston, Texas-based company posted an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 77 cents a share, and revenue rose 12 percent to $2.03 billion.

Analysts expected the company to earn 76 cents a share on revenue of $1.9 billion.

Earlier, land rig operator Patterson-UTI Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts' expectations on disappointing revenue growth at its key pressure pumping business.

Houston-based Patterson said soft demand at the unit has extended into the first quarter.

Separately, Flotek Industries also said its fourth-quarter revenue will be hurt by weak natural gas.

The oilfield services company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be greater than $74.5 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $76 million.

Cameron shares fell 3 percent, while those of Flotek fell 9 percent on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. Patterson-UTI shares were trading down 1 percent on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee and Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)