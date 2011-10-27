* Q3 EPS ex-items 78 cents vs Street view 74 cents
Oct 27 Cameron International Corp CAM.N, a
U.S. oilfield equipment and services company, reported on
Thursday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and slightly
boosted its full-year profit forecast.
Third-quarter net income increased to $164.5 million, or 67
cents per share, from $148.7 million, or 61 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were 78 cents,
topping the 74 cents per share that analysts had on average
forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent from a year before to $1.69
billion.
The company said it expected full-year earnings per share
between $2.63 and $2.66 excluding items, compared with its
previous forecast of $2.55 to $2.65.
On Tuesday, underwater drilling equipment rival FMC
Technologies Inc (FTI.N) posted a profit that came in ahead of
estimates, but its backlog shrank and its fourth-quarter
outlook fell short of expectations. [ID:nN1E79O1Y7]
