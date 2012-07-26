July 26 U.S. oilfield equipment manufacturer
Cameron International Corp's second-quarter profit rose
18 percent, led by a rise in drilling and production systems
sales, with the company order backlog also bulking up.
Net income rose to $174.6 million, or 70 cents per diluted
share, in the second quarter, from $148 million, or 59 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $2.05 billion.
Orders rose 8 percent to $2.57 billion, while the backlog at
the end of the second-quarter rose 35 percent $7.45 billion.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)