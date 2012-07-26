July 26 U.S. oilfield equipment manufacturer Cameron International Corp's second-quarter profit rose 18 percent, led by a rise in drilling and production systems sales, with the company order backlog also bulking up.

Net income rose to $174.6 million, or 70 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter, from $148 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $2.05 billion.

Orders rose 8 percent to $2.57 billion, while the backlog at the end of the second-quarter rose 35 percent $7.45 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)