PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
YAOUNDE May 23 Cameroon's government has given emerging markets private equity firm Actis a green light to take a 56 percent stake in the Central African nation's power utility SONEL, officials said on Friday.
The deal, which gives Actis a majority stake in SONEL and two independent power plants, was signed by Cameroon's Energy Minister Basile Atangana Kouna.
Actis acquired the stake from AES in November in a $220 million deal that required government approval. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Joe Bavier)
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)