(Adds details on thwarted attack in Chad, changes dateline)
DOUALA Oct 22 Eight villagers in Cameroon's Far
North region were killed in a raid by Nigerian Islamist group
Boko Haram that was followed by a gunbattle between militants
and security forces, a government official said on Thursday.
Boko Haram wants to create a caliphate under a strict
version of Islamic law in adjacent northeastern Nigeria and has
carried out raids into neighbouring countries.
"Wednesday's attacks killed eight and wounded nine," said
Babila Akaou, prefect for the Mayo-Sava district, referring to
the overnight assault in the village of Doulo. "For security
forces and Boko Haram militants, we do not yet have a death
toll."
Boko Haram used Cameroon's north to stockpile supplies and
recruits until a government crackdown last year, but the
militants have responded this year by ramping up attacks in the
area.
Cameroon is part of an 8,700-strong regional force, led by
Nigeria, preparing to fight the militants. The United States
also announced it would be sending troops and drones to help the
fight against Boko Haram.
In neighbouring Chad, a female suicide bomber was arrested
on Thursday morning for plotting a bomb attack on a border
village near Lake Chad, a local government source said. Police
were hunting for four other suspects, the source added.
(Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu in Douala and Madjiasra Nako in
N'Djamena; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)