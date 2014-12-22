YAOUNDE Dec 22 Cameroon's army has dismantled a
training camp for the Boko Haram Islamist group, arresting or
killing dozens of militants and seizing 84 children who were
being trained there, the army said on Monday.
Local people in northwest Cameroon alerted the military on
Saturday to the camp in Guirvidig locality, near the border with
northeastern Nigeria, said Lieutenant Colonel Didier Badjeck,
spokesman for Cameroon's Ministry of Defence.
"The Rapid Intervention Battalion of our army immediately
launched an attack, seized 84 children between seven and 15 who
were undergoing training in the camp, arrested 45 of the
trainers and killed many more," he told Reuters. There was no
independent confirmation.
It is the first time the army has dismantled a camp and
appears to represent a further success for the military after it
said it killed 116 militants on Wednesday.
Boko Haram has killed hundreds of people in northeastern
Nigeria this year as it campaigns for an Islamist state. The
group has also attacked other cities and stepped up cross-border
incursions into Cameroon, prompting Cameroon to deploy troops to
its northern region.
The children are being investigated to determine whether
they are Cameroonian or Nigerian while the 45 militant trainers
arrested will be transferred to the capital Yaounde, he said.
Badjeck said there was no precise toll because the fighters
fled in pick-up trucks carrying their dead, adding that three
pick-ups were burned. He did not say whether the army suffered
any casualties during the operation.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and
Dominic Evans)