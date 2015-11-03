LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Cameroon has mandated SG CIB and Standard Chartered to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the US and Europe, according to a lead.

A debut 144A/Reg S US dollar bond deal may follow. Cameroon is rated single B by both Fitch and S&P. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)