YAOUNDE, Sept 23 Cameroon's lone cement-maker Cimenteries du Cameroon (CIMENCAM) said on Friday it had started work on a third plant which if completed, would double its total output to about 1.5 million tonnes annually.

The announcement of the 50 billion CFA francs ($103 million) investment comes two days after Nigerian cement manufacturer Dangote said it will construct a rival $115 million plant and that it was eyeing another $585 million investment in Central African region's biggest economy, about to undergo a major infrastructure drive.

CIMENCAM's new plant will produce between 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes of cement annually to cater for local market of about 1.6 to 2 million tonnes per year, and growing by 8 percent annually. Cameroon also supplies countries in the region such as Chad, Central African Republic and Gabon.

Cameroon's Minister for Industry, Badel Ndanga Ndinga, said at the foundation-laying ceremony that demand for cement is expected to grow exponentially as the country starts its massive infrastructure and construction projects such as a deep sea port in the south of the country and hydroelectric power stations at Lom Pangar and Memve'ele.

CIMENCAM's director general Ravi Iyer said the new plant was expected to begin production in 2014. ($1 = 485.229 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix)