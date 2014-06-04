YAOUNDE/N'DJAMENA, June 4 Cameroon and Chad have
reached an initial agreement to link northeastern Cameroon to
the neighbouring capital N'Djamena by rail, according to
officials from the two countries.
Yaounde unveiled an ambitious plan in 2012 for building
railways to expand trade with Chad as well as southern
neighbours such as Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, but work has not
yet begun.
The new agreement between the two countries, reached on June
3, will launch a feasibility study although financing for the
new infrastructure has yet to be agreed.
"If the work programme is respected, then work should begin
in 2016," said Chad's infrastructure minister Adoum Younousmi.
The landlocked central African country of Chad is seeking
ways to reduce its isolation through building infrastructure
projects linking it to the Atlantic coast.
Around 80 percent of Chad's imports and exports already pass
via Cameroon's commercial capital of Douala but the road route
is long and expensive for traders.
Cameroon's transport minister Robert Nkili told state radio
on Wednesday that the project would also benefit northern
regions of Cameroon where traders were struggling to export
their merchandise to other regions.
