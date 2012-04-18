YAOUNDE, April 18 Cameroon's cocoa exports fell
12 percent by end-March from the previous season, data from the
National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed on Wednesday,
after a prolonged period of dry weather and caterpillar attacks
on plantations in the south.
Exports reached 163,452 tonnes by the end of March since the
start of the season in August, down from the 185,881 tonnes
shipped over the same period last year, the data showed.
The dry weather has also curbed output in other cocoa
producers in the region.
Exports in March totalled 3,958 tonnes, down 60 percent from
February as the main crop harvest in the world's fifth-biggest
grower nation tailed off, according to the figures. Cameroon's
main harvest period typically ends in February, and harvesting
for the lighter mid-crop picks up in May.
Production hit a record 240,000 tonnes last season, and
Cameroon's Cocoa Development Authority (SODECAO) has forecast
this year's output at 250,000 tonnes - a figure that observers
said may need to be reduced.
Telcar Cocoa Ltd, a joint-venture partner with Cargill
, topped the export chart in March with 602 tonnes,
followed by CAMACO and Olam Cam with 401 tonnes each.
Union Trading International (UTI) exported 351 tonnes, while
COTEC-Cameroon exported 301 tonnes in the period.
