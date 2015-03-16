UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
YAOUNDE, March 16 Cocoa farmgate prices in Cameroon, Africa's fourth-largest grower, rose by mid-March as crop quantities declined at the end of the main harvest, according to field reports.
A kilo of cocoa beans is being sold in Bafia (Centre Region) at 1,450 CFA francs, up from 1,375 CFA francs a month ago, said Emmanuel Nguile, vice president of the Cameroon Cocoa and Coffee Farmers' Association (APCCC).
A leading grower in Sangmelima, South Region, Moise Edou, said the high prices would benefit families and could encourage farmers to boost their plantation sizes.
Cocoa, one of the country's main cash crops, is grown mainly in four of Cameroon's 10 regions.
Below are the average farmgate prices in CFA francs per kg recorded across the growing regions by mid-March:
Region District March
February South-West:
Mamfe 1,200 1,160
Konye 1,415 1,285
Mbonge 1,405 1,280
Muyuka 1,415 1,290
Kumba 1,420 1,300
Centre:
Bafia 1,450 1,375
Emana 1,435 1,350
Mbalmayo 1,435 1,335
South:
Ebolowa 1,415 1,270
Sangmelima 1,420 1,290 East:
Bertoua 1,100 1,015
Yokadouma 1,065 935
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.