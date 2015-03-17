YAOUNDE, March 16 Cocoa exports from Cameroon's main port have slowed sharply because the outlet is clogged by a buildup of imported goods bound for Central African Republic that have not been sent due to political unrest, officials said.

The port is the main gateway for goods into and out of the oil, cocoa, and timber-producing Central African nation and also serves landlocked neighbours Central Africa Republic and Chad.

The problem at Douala International Terminal has deprived the cocoa industry of around 400,000,000 CFA francs ($653,595) in revenue this year, said Omer Gatien Maledy, executive secretary of the Inter-professional Cocoa and Coffee Board.

Cameroon is the world's sixth biggest cocoa grower and produced 209,905 tonnes of beans in the 2013/14 season. Workers and exporters who were trying to clear their goods said the port is so full of containers it can take 90 days to clear shipments, a big increase from normal rates.

Another cause of the problem, is a buildup of timber from Cameroon that is due to be exported, said a senior port official who declined to be named.

"About 74,000 tonnes of cocoa are blocked in Douala port. The container park was full. Too much wood prevented the unloading or the embarkation of (other) goods," said Maledy, referring to the situation on Dec. 31 last year.

The office of Prime Minister Philémon Yang ordered the establishment of a priority corridor for cocoa at the port and this year more than 50,000 tonnes of cocoa have been exported, Maledy said.

"The cost of customs clearance practically doubled. So many economic operators delay shipping their goods", the official said, referring to a government decision to increase duties.

A newly-built port and container terminal in Kribi about 200 km (120 miles) further south, that was meant to decongest Douala port and improve shipping services is not yet operational.

The goods destined for Central African Republic have been held up following political violence that has killed thousands and displaced around a million people since March 2013.

