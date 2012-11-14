YAOUNDE Nov 14 Cameroon crude output rose 4 percent to about 61,000 barrels per day in the third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter as new fields came on stream, the state-run oil company National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) said.

The SNH said in a statement late on Tuesday that new production from Rodeo Development, a subsidiary of Victoria Oil and Gas, also contributed to a 0.54 percent increase in quarter-on-quarter output.

Revenues earned by the central African nation from crude production dipped nearly 40 percent to 116.282 billion CFA francs ($225.3 million) in the quarter, however, due to a fall in oil prices on the world market, the SNH said.

Cameroon's oil output has declined steadily from a peak of over 180,000 bpd reached more than 30 years ago. But the SNH has forecast output will rebound to between 99,000 and 100,000 bpd by the end of 2012 on improved production from mature wells and as two new wells start producing.

Total E&P is the country's main production partner, with output totalling 3.57 million barrels during the quarter, followed by independent producer Pecten with 1.44 million barrels during the period.