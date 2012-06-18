YAOUNDE, June 18 Construction of Nigerian cement
giant Dangote's $115 million new plant in the Cameroonian
economic hub of Douala has restarted after land dispute was
resolved, local officials said on Monday.
Work on the 1.5 million tonnes-a-year plant began last
September and was due to last 18 months. But it was halted
earlier this year after the ethnic Sawa people filed an
injunction against the project, complaining it violated their
sacred site on the banks of the Wouri River.
"Following instructions from the Presidency of the Republic,
work has resumed at the Dangote cement factory," Joseph Beti
Assomo, the governor of the Littoral Region under which Douala
falls, told local state radio.
"Let me seize this opportunity to inform you that the mix-ups
surrounding the site of the Dangote project have been entirely
dissipated to enable work resumption which must not be
interrupted again," he added.
Sawa representatives were not immediately available for
comment but several Douala residents confirmed that construction
work was going ahead on Monday.
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is aiming for a valuation
of up to $40 billion for his rapidly expanding cement company at
its London listing next year, several times that of top global
rival Lafarge.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Mark John)