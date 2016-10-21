DOUALA Oct 21 At least three people were killed and others were injured when a packed passenger train travelling between Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, and the port city of Douala derailed and overturned on Friday, witnesses said.

"There are many injured. We are still in the phase of evaluating the situation. We cannot give even a provisional toll," said an official for national rail company Camrail, who asked not to be named. (Reporting by Anne-Mireille Nzouankeu; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Larry King)