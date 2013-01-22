YAOUNDE Jan 22 Cameroon aims to begin
production at its first industrial diamond mine by the end of
the month as part of plans to develop the long-neglected sector
and diversify its oil-dependent economy, government and company
officials said.
C&K Mining, a joint venture between Cameroon and the South
Korean state, says its concession at the Mobilong diamond field
contains nearly 416 million carats of proven gem quality and
industrial diamond reserves.
"We are set to begin real exploitation of Cameroon's
Mobilong diamond field by the end of January 2013, once we are
granted a land certificate," the mine's manager Deuk Gyun Oh
told Reuters in an interview.
The company, which already holds an export license, has said
it expects annual production to eventually reach 800,000 carats.
Ireland-based Botswana Diamond also has an
exploration permit for a concession in the Mobilong field and
announced the recovery of its first gem last July.
Despite its potential, until now Cameroon's annual diamond
production from small-scale artisan miners has hovered around
5,000 carats.
"In short, this is major progress for our national economy,"
Jean Kisisto Mvogo, Cameroon's national secretary for the
Kimberley Process, told Reuters.
"I am certain more reserves will be found as research is
still going on. Diamond exploitation will contribute enormously
to our state revenue and diversify our over-reliance on oil
exports," he said.
Cameroon was admitted last August to the Kimberley Process,
which aims to curb trade in so-called blood or conflict
diamonds.