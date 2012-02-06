* Cameroon's economy to growth by 5.5 pct in 2012
* Oil production to seen to grow by 15 pct
YAOUNDE Feb 6 Cameroon's economy is
expected to grow by 5.5 percent in 2012 despite the Arab spring
and a sovereign debt crisis that has hurt the European zone, the
central African nation's most important export partner, a World
Bank official said on Monday.
Non-oil economic activities particularly growth in the
primary and tertiary sectors, which helped Cameroon's economy
grow in 2011 to 4.1 percent, will be the main drivers, World
Bank's region lead economist Raju Jan Singh, told a news
conference.
Singh said the economic momentum observed in Cameroon, the
Central African region's largest economy and gateway port, was
expected to carry over into 2012 due to various infrastructure
projects.
"Furthermore, the trend in declining oil production is
expected to reverse. As a result, Cameroon economic growth could
amount to 5.5 percent in 2012," Singh said.
Singh said the economic slowdown in the Euro zone will
probably translate into lower exports and remittances as Europe
remains Cameroon's largest market and hosts the largest
community of Cameroonians abroad.
However, oil production contracted by 10 percent in 2011 due
to depleting reserves and aging equipment but significant
exploration in the last two years will see oil production grow
by 15 percent in 2012, Singh said.
Cameroon's oil output has fallen by two-thirds since the
1980s to about 66,000 barrels per day.
The country's President Paul Biya, 78, who won reelection in
October, plans to build roads, power plants, and a deep sea port
while boosting investments in the mining sector, with the goal
of securing emerging market status for the country by 2035.
Aside from its oil, Cameroon, the world's fifth cocoa
producer, is the region's main port and breadbasket, supplying
Chad, Central African Republic, Congo Republic and Gabon.
The International Monetary Fund has said Cameroon is
performing below its potential because of lack of infrastructure
and administrative hurdles that were hurting business.
Singh said though Cameroon has improved its ranking in the
2012 Doing Business, moving up seven places compared with 2011,
its investment climate remains overall unfavourable to the
development of the business sector.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix)