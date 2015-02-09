(Adds detail, context)
YAOUNDE Feb 9 Cameroon's finance ministry will
seek to raise $1.5 billion from banks to refinance the state
refinery and fund other development projects, according to two
presidential decrees seen by Reuters on Monday.
The decrees, signed by President Paul Biya, authorise the
ministry to sign an agreement on fund-raising with Standard
Chartered and Societe Generale. They did not
give a timeframe.
Other projects for construction, infrastructure and
agriculture are also covered by the decrees.
The central African country has been seeking to revamp its
45,000 barrel per day Sonara oil refinery for years. But falling
oil prices have cut available spending, prompting the government
to seek other forms financing.
In another decree signed on Friday, Biya authorised the
government to triple its debt issuance plans in 2015.
