ABIDJAN, June 26 The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board on Monday approved a $666 million, three-year extended credit facility for Cameroon to support economic and financial reforms, an IMF statement said.

The move allows for the immediate disbursement of $171 million aimed at helping the central African nation confront the twin shocks of low oil prices and security threats, the IMF said. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Mark Heinrich)