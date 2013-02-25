* Video shows adults, children surrounded by gunmen
* Kidnappers seek release of Islamists in Cameroon, Nigeria
* Video follows confusion over hostages' whereabouts
DAKAR, Feb 25 Gunmen claiming to be from
Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram threatened on Monday to kill
a kidnapped French family of seven if authorities in Nigeria and
Cameroon do not release Muslim militants held there.
French ministers said they believed the three adults and
four children seized in Cameroon's far north near the Nigerian
border on Tuesday were being held by Boko Haram, which has
killed hundreds in an attempt to establish an Islamist state in
Nigeria.
The first sign of the family since they were captured came
in a video posted on YouTube in which they appeared surrounded
by three gunmen wearing turbans and dressed in camouflage.
"We have been taken by Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati
wal-Jihad", one of the male hostages said in the video.
"They want the liberation of their brothers in Cameroon and
their women imprisoned in Nigeria," the man added, reading notes
in French as he sat on a red rug on the floor.
Beside him sat a woman dressed in a black veiled dress,
another man and four young children.
The hostage-taking highlighted the risk to French citizens
in Africa after Paris sent thousands of troops into Mali last
month to oust Islamists operating in the country's vast desert
north.
"A video of the French family kidnapped in northern Cameroon
last Tuesday has just been posted by Boko Haram," said French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius. "These images are terribly
shocking and show a cruelty without limits."
The kidnapping brought to 15 the number of French citizens
being held in the region.
"WAR ON ISLAM"
France has carried out hundreds of air strikes and
dispatched 4,000 troops to Mali to defeat the mixture of al
Qaeda-linked groups that hijacked a separatist Tuareg rebellion
and occupied the northern two-thirds of the country.
After swift victories in Mali's main towns, French troops
risk becoming bogged down in a bloody conflict against an enemy
that is using guerrilla tactics and suicide bombs, and has
pledged reprisal attacks across the region.
"The president of France has launched a war on Islam and we
are fighting it everywhere," said one of the apparent
kidnappers, speaking in Arabic and identifying himself as a
member of Boko Haram.
"Implement our demands. If you leave out even one, we will
kill these people," he added, with a pistol at his feet.
The governor of Cameroon's Far North Region, Augustine Fonka
Awa, said he was not aware of any Boko Haram members being held
in the country.
The Nigerian militant group has previously posted videos in
Hausa, a language spoken in northern Nigeria. Yet the video,
whose date of recording was not clear, was only in Arabic.
The black and white flag that hung behind the hostages in
the released video is more associated with groups tied to al
Qaeda than Boko Haram.
A spokesman for Boko Haram had denied any connection with
the kidnapping at the weekend, saying it remained committed to a
ceasefire.
However, security experts in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil
exporter, say Boko Haram is made up of multiple cells, without a
defined command structure.
"It is therefore not unsurprising that you have one group
claiming a ceasefire, just as another splinter cell is raising
its profile with this kidnapping," said a Nigeria-based Western
security source, asking not to be named.
The militant group is known to have had some links to al
Qaeda factions in North Africa and Mali, where fighters are
believed to have spent some time training.
Although limited for now, the conflict in Mali appears to
have deepened connections between mainly Arab Islamist militants
in North Africa and black African movements south of the Sahara.
