YAOUNDE Oct 9 Addax Petroleum, a unit of China's state-owened Sinopec, said on Tuesday its Padoux-IX exploration well on its Iroko block offshore Cameroon struck crude oil and gas.

"This Padoux-IX well has logged 38.6m TVD net oil and 65.1m TVD net gas in six sands," Addax said in a press release issued jointly with Cameroon's state oil company SNH.

"Provisional contingent resources are 20 mmbbl of oil and 200 bcf of gas from these reservoir layers(...) However, more tests will be conducted and additional work at the prospect is needed to determine the extent and commercial viability of the discovery," it said. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)