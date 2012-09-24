YAOUNDE, Sept 24 U.K.-based energy firm Bowleven
plans to start production from its Etinde project
offshore Cameroon in mid-2013, an official from Bowleven's
Cameroon unit EurOil said on Monday.
"After going through the exploration phase in the permit
since 1999, we shall soon be embarking on the development and
production phase," EurOil chairman Nfon Tabetando told reporters
in Yaounde at a news briefing.
He declined to provide a production target for the field,
but said tests carried out at the permit site had resulted in
daily output of 14,576 barrels of liquid hydrocarbons and 50
million cubic feet of natural gas.
Tabetando said development of the project is expected to cost
as much as $1 billion. Bowleven is the operator of the Etinde
permit area and holds a 75 percent stake through its
wholly-owned local unit EurOil.
Cameroon is one of sub-Saharan Africa's oldest oil producers
and is struggling to maintain output levels. Production so far
this year has averaged a little over 60,000 barrels per day,
down from a peak of 185,000 bpd hit in the mid-1980s.
The government has said new developments could push
production back to 100,000 bpd by next year, though it has
offered few details on how this might happen.