YAOUNDE Dec 6 Cameroon's oil production from January to October held steady from the same period last year, at 28.6 million barrels, state oil company SNH said on Tuesday.

The Central African country has been pumping oil since 1977, hitting a peak of 185,000 barrels per day (bpd) 10 years later before slipping.

The Jan-Oct number represents a slip compared to the January to April period, when oil output was up nearly 20 percent on last year. National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNL) did not give a reason for this.

Gas production dropped over 9 percent to 290.3 million cubic meters, in part due to decreased consumption at the Kribi gas-fired power station.

Cameroon earned 266 billion CFA francs ($435 million) during the period, SNH said. ($1 = 612.2400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)