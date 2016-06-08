YAOUNDE, June 8 Cameroon's crude oil production
rose 19.4 percent between January and April, compared with a
year earlier, to 12.3 million barrels, the state oil company SNH
said on Wednesday, without giving a reason for the higher
production.
The Central African country has been pumping oil since 1977,
hitting a peak of 185,000 barrels per day (bpd) 10 years later
before slipping.
National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) said in a statement
that gas production, however, fell 5.8 percent to 4286,6 million
cubic feet compared with the same period last year, due to a
decline in demand for gas from its Kribi gas plant.
Cameroon earned 82,44 billion CFA francs ($142 million) from
its oil and gas activities between January and April, SNH said.
The state firm also announced it had begun field work on its
floating liquefied natural gas project, an export plant which is
being developed by Norwegian shipping company Golar LNG and is
due to start production in 2017.
($1 = 577.10 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; writing by Marine Pennetier;
editing by Susan Fenton)